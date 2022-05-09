Tristan Thompson Proves That He Still Wants To Be On Kris Jenner's Good Side

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian's rocky romance has been well-documented, both on the set of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and in the media. The pair weathered several cheating scandals before breaking up for good when Thompson admitted to fathering a child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols in early 2022. At the time the bombshell broke, a source told Us Weekly that Kardashian and her family weren't "taking the news lightly," though they were "on the road to accepting what he's done." After all, they'd fully welcomed him into the fold over the years. True to form, Kardashian didn't shy away from baring her heartache on the KarJenner's new Hulu reality show, "The Kardashians." Per Variety, she explained that "[Tristan's infidelity] will be addressed on the show. ... It would be strange if Tristan was a part of the show and then all of a sudden he disappears and we don't ever talk about it."

Perhaps for the sake of the former couple's daughter True, the "Good American" founder hasn't badmouthed her ex. Despite copping to the fact that Thompson's infidelity has left her "numb," she praised his parenting skills during an ABC News special. "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me," Kardashian revealed. In this same vein of amicable co-parenting, Thompson now appears to be doing his best to stay in the famous family's good graces. This includes surprising momager Kris Jenner on Mother's Day!