John Mulaney And Olivia Munn Prove Their Relationship Is As Strong As Ever
And baby makes three!
Stand-up comedian John Mulaney and actor Olivia Munn first piqued the masses' interest in June 2021 when they were spotted together enjoying a casual lunch of fast food in Los Angeles, per Us Weekly. Then in September of the same year, Mulaney sounded the celeb gossip alarm bells when he announced during an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" that they were having a baby! "In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," he said before eventually cutting to the chase. "And we're having a baby together," he revealed. "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery," he confided to host Seth Meyers, referring to his prior struggles with alcohol and drugs.
Fast forward to December 2021 when the couple welcomed said baby and life as they knew it changed forever. Fortunately, however, it appears the couple's love and devotion to one another is growing stronger with each passing day.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
John Mulaney sang Olivia Munn's praises on Mother's Day
Sometimes all you need is love... and a bucket of chicken.
Proud new dad John Mulaney wasted no time giving credit where credit was due on Olivia Munn's very first Mother's Day as a mom. "Happy Mother's Day Olivia. Thank you for the greatest gift in the world," he gushed on his Instagram Stories (via Daily Mail) along with a photo of Munn lying in a hospital bed donning an oxygen mask. "Malcolm loves you so much. He told me. Last week," the comedian joked along with another photo of Mulaney and the couple's five-month-old son.
Meanwhile, Munn took to her own Instagram account to denounce any ill-conceived notions about a postpartum "snap back" and instead praised Mulaney for securing her highly-anticipated Mother's Day goods. "Thank you to @johnmulaney for knowing that all I wanted for Mother's Day was a bucket of chicken, a box of biscuits and for him to take over all nap duties today," she penned. Partners everywhere: take notes!