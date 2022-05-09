John Mulaney And Olivia Munn Prove Their Relationship Is As Strong As Ever

And baby makes three!

Stand-up comedian John Mulaney and actor Olivia Munn first piqued the masses' interest in June 2021 when they were spotted together enjoying a casual lunch of fast food in Los Angeles, per Us Weekly. Then in September of the same year, Mulaney sounded the celeb gossip alarm bells when he announced during an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" that they were having a baby! "In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," he said before eventually cutting to the chase. "And we're having a baby together," he revealed. "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery," he confided to host Seth Meyers, referring to his prior struggles with alcohol and drugs.

Fast forward to December 2021 when the couple welcomed said baby and life as they knew it changed forever. Fortunately, however, it appears the couple's love and devotion to one another is growing stronger with each passing day.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).