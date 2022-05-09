Amy Schumer Reveals Another Cut Oscar Joke That Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Amy Schumer is opening up about her experience hosting the 94th annual Academy Awards and revealed that one of her planned jokes was axed by the show's producers. Schumer — who is known for her brash comedic approach — hosted the show alongside actor Regina King and comedian Wanda Sykes. Following the ceremony, Schumer quipped about which statements were cut from her set at the Oscars.

"'Don't Look Up' is the name of a movie, more like don't look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin's shotgun," Schumer told the crowd during a show at the Mirage Theater in Las Vegas, per The Hollywood Reporter, clearly alluding to the tragic accidental shooting on the set of Baldwin's movie "Rust." "I wasn't allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and [clock] someone," she said, in reference to the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Schumer has since taken to Instagram to clarify that the Baldwin joke was not actually a part of her material for the Oscars, but warned fans she would not hold back during her upcoming live shows. And it looks like she is making due on her promise, as the comedian just revealed another joke that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences apparently cut from her monologue.