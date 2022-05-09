John David And Abbie Duggar Have Exciting Family News
TLC's the place to go for big families on television. Since its big hit "19 Kids and Counting" first aired in September 2008, per Entertainment Weekly, audiences have followed patriarch Jim Bob Duggar, matriarch Michelle Duggar and their 19 children avidly, also keeping track of the many grandchildren that come along. Though the show was canceled in 2015 after reports that eldest son Josh allegedly molested five girls when he was 14 — four of whom were his sisters — a spinoff took its place. "Counting On" followed the older Duggar siblings, including Jill, Jessa, and John David. But, with the latest accusations against Josh Duggar, who was found guilty of possessing child pornography in December 2021, TLC canceled "Counting On" in June 2021, according to Us Weekly.
Still, the families live and grow on, as does audience interest. As the Duggars continue to live in the spotlight through social media, fans can keep up with their lives — and second oldest son John David Duggar and his wife Abbie have some special news to share. The two got married in November 2018 after a monthlong "courtship," as they called it, per People, and a short engagement, though they'd "known of each other for several years." Then, John David and Abbie welcomed their first child, Grace, in January 2020, after a very difficult pregnancy and 36 hours of labor, per In Touch. And on May 8, Mother's Day, they made another special announcement.
John David and Abbie Duggar are expecting their second child
The Duggar family, already known for being a very big family, is getting even bigger. John David Duggar, the second oldest of the original "19 Kids and Counting" family, announced on May 8 in a special Mother's Day Instagram post that he and his wife Abbie (Burnett) Duggar are expecting their second child. "To the little girl who calls me Mommy and our little boy due in late summer, I'll love you forever!" the post on their joint IG read, alongside a photo of Abbie holding hands with their 2-year-old daughter Grace, per People.
Congrats from members of their family poured in, including from third-oldest sister Jill Duggard, per People, who recently shared good news of her own. After Jill suffered a miscarriage in October 2021, she announced she, too, is pregnant again and expecting baby No. 1 in July 2022. Members of the UpTV show "Bringing Up Bates" — another huge family with 19 children — also weighed in with their congratulations. Fourth-oldest child Lawson, who got engaged in October 2021, said, "So excited for y'all!!" while tenth-oldest Bates sibling, Josie, who has two children with husband Kelton Balka, also said, "Congratulations! So happy for you."
Many commenters were concerned about her health during this pregnancy, remembering how Abbie suffered from HG, hyperemesis gravidarum, a type of extremely severe morning sickness, during her first pregnancy. "Yay! Not the terrible morning sickness this time I hope!" one fan commented. We hope so, too, for Abbie's sake.