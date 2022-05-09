John David And Abbie Duggar Have Exciting Family News

The Duggar family, already known for being a very big family, is getting even bigger. John David Duggar, the second oldest of the original "19 Kids and Counting" family, announced on May 8 in a special Mother's Day Instagram post that he and his wife Abbie (Burnett) Duggar are expecting their second child. "To the little girl who calls me Mommy and our little boy due in late summer, I'll love you forever!" the post on their joint IG read, alongside a photo of Abbie holding hands with their 2-year-old daughter Grace, per People.

Congrats from members of their family poured in, including from third-oldest sister Jill Duggard, per People, who recently shared good news of her own. After Jill suffered a miscarriage in October 2021, she announced she, too, is pregnant again and expecting baby No. 1 in July 2022. Members of the UpTV show "Bringing Up Bates" — another huge family with 19 children — also weighed in with their congratulations. Fourth-oldest child Lawson, who got engaged in October 2021, said, "So excited for y'all!!" while tenth-oldest Bates sibling, Josie, who has two children with husband Kelton Balka, also said, "Congratulations! So happy for you."

Many commenters were concerned about her health during this pregnancy, remembering how Abbie suffered from HG, hyperemesis gravidarum, a type of extremely severe morning sickness, during her first pregnancy. "Yay! Not the terrible morning sickness this time I hope!" one fan commented. We hope so, too, for Abbie's sake.