Pete Davidson Supporters Are Rushing To His Defense Amid Filmed Interaction With Kim

Drama in the love life of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian has hit an all-time high — at least as far as fans are concerned. In a clip uploaded to the Kardashian Social Instagram page on May 4, the reality star tells her beau, Davidson, to take off his "double hat." (At the time, he was wearing a purple hat over a navy one). Davidson, smiling, replied, "I didn't know where to put my hat," to which a giggling Kardashian said, "She'll hold it, just in case, because if it works and we want to use this somewhere. Just if I want to post any behind-the-scenes."

Davidson sarcastically shot back, "Oh you don't want me to have a double hat? I appreciate that. Thank you." Kardashian then quipped, "I'm just looking out for you." When someone finally offered to hold the hat, Davidson joked, "Thank you, man. This hat caused a lot of trouble."

While some found the interaction adorable and sweet, others had, well, different thoughts...