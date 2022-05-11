Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark Are Finally On Track For Their Dream Wedding

Tying the knot is sweeter the second time around — at least for "Vanderpump Rules" stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark.

The two got engaged in July 2019 and were set to marry sometime in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed their plans. While planning, Schroeder expressed frustration over how her efforts may be futile, considering how everything was unpredictable at the time. "So planning a wedding that may be nonexistent is fun," she wrote in a tweet, per Us Weekly. "Def recommend." But she never strayed away from her goal of having an intimate wedding in Italy. "Italy has a lot of meaning for us. Beau has dual citizenship in Italy and family there, and one of our first—and best—trips together was to the country," she said in a column published on Glamour. As for why she wanted to keep the guest list tiny, she said, "I've been to weddings with 400 guests and seen how the bride doesn't get to talk to everyone."

And while the pandemic foiled the couple's original plans, they went ahead and exchanged "I Do's," sans the wedding in Rome. "Today would've been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway," Schroeder announced on Instagram. "Married [September] 2020. Hopefully, Italian dream wedding [October] 2021. I am so proud to be your wife, [Beau Clark]." The dream wedding still didn't happen in October 2021, but fast-forward to May 2022, they're finally seeing their plan through.