The Unexpected Reason Kelly Clarkson's Nanny Almost Made Her Break Down Crying
The same month that she filed for divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson revealed the hardships of mothering during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Everything has been crazy," Clarkson told Glamour UK's "Glamour Unfiltered" talk show in June 2020. Clarkson and Blackstock's divorce was only finalized this March, with The Blast reporting that Clarkson must pay Blackstock a lump sum of $1.3 million as well as sizable monthly installments of both child and spousal support.
As Clarkson told Glamour, juggling a busy work schedule and hands-on motherhood is no easy feat. Throw in a global pandemic, and oh, boy. "I'm literally holding down so many things right now," Clarkson said in the 2020 interview, adding that she has reminded employers, "'You hired a mom and I'm not an absentee mom. I'm a full-on mom.' I already have abandonment issues, so I don't want to pass those down." (Clarkson's father left her and her mom when she was age 6. "That doesn't go away," she said, per Glamour.)
Clarkson is currently still navigating single motherhood while boasting multiple jobs, such as coaching on "The Voice" and hosting her talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show." She recently revealed why her hectic work-mommy life balance made Mother's Day 2022 all the more special.
Kelly Clarkson cherishes self-care time as a single mom
For Mother's Day 2022, Kelly Clarkson received one of the best gifts a single mom can — quality time with herself. In a May 9 interview with Extra, Clarkson reminisced fondly about how she spent the holiday. "I”m a single mom ... I'm either at work or with kids," Clarkson recalled. "So my nanny ... she walked into the kitchen and was like, 'Hey, for Mother's Day, I'm going to give you the gift of time and you can just do whatever you want.'" The "Because of You" singer, who shares children River and Remington with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, added that she "almost broke down. I was like, 'What??!!'"
Snoop Dogg, who has been cohosting "American Song Contest" alongside Clarkson, was also present during the Extra sit-down. The rapper, who is father to four himself, weighed in on Clarkson's touching anecdote, saying, "No one understands how important time is." Clarkson agreed, noting, "I had the best day, and it was amazing."
On a February 2021 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" (via Today), the singer also discussed the hardships of coparenting with guest Khloé Kardashian. "It's tough. I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places," Clarkson said, adding, "We both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time."