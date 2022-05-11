The Unexpected Reason Kelly Clarkson's Nanny Almost Made Her Break Down Crying

The same month that she filed for divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson revealed the hardships of mothering during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Everything has been crazy," Clarkson told Glamour UK's "Glamour Unfiltered" talk show in June 2020. Clarkson and Blackstock's divorce was only finalized this March, with The Blast reporting that Clarkson must pay Blackstock a lump sum of $1.3 million as well as sizable monthly installments of both child and spousal support.

As Clarkson told Glamour, juggling a busy work schedule and hands-on motherhood is no easy feat. Throw in a global pandemic, and oh, boy. "I'm literally holding down so many things right now," Clarkson said in the 2020 interview, adding that she has reminded employers, "'You hired a mom and I'm not an absentee mom. I'm a full-on mom.' I already have abandonment issues, so I don't want to pass those down." (Clarkson's father left her and her mom when she was age 6. "That doesn't go away," she said, per Glamour.)

Clarkson is currently still navigating single motherhood while boasting multiple jobs, such as coaching on "The Voice" and hosting her talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show." She recently revealed why her hectic work-mommy life balance made Mother's Day 2022 all the more special.