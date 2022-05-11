What Does Pete Davidson's Mom Really Think Of Kim Kardashian?

"SNL" star Pete Davidson has dated his fair share of famous and glamorous women. In 2016, he was linked to "Seinfeld" creator Larry David's daughter, Cazzie David, proving that funny appeals to funny. Per Insider, Cazzie had a rough breakup with the comedian, only to find out days later that he was dating pop star Ariana Grande through Instagram.

The pair's romance culminated in matching tattoos and a whirlwind engagement, but Pete and Grande called it quits mere months later, with ET explaining the singer wanted to "run away from the world just to get some peace and quiet and peace of mind." Pete was said to be especially heartbroken by the split, but he rallied and went on to date Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and "Bridgerton" alum Phoebe Dynevor, according to Page Six. However, Pete's most talked-about relationship didn't come until late 2021, when he and Kim Kardashian locked lips on the set of "SNL."

The reality star had ended her marriage with Kanye "Ye" West earlier that year, and Pete seemed to be just what she needed. "She's acting like a teenager," a source told Page Six of the Skims mogul, adding that he makes her "constantly giggle." As of May 2022, Kardashian even admitted she hopes she'll get married a fourth time ... maybe to Pete? But before he pops the question and they potentially walk down the aisle, Pete will need to make sure that his mom, Amy Waters Davidson, is on board with his girlfriend.