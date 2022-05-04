Would Kim Kardashian Really Get Married A Fourth Time?

Always a bride, never a bridesmaid? Wait, huh?

While many say that the third time is the charm, we're willing to bet that thrice-married Kim Kardashian would respectfully disagree. As you may recall, Kardashian is currently in the throes of a highly tumultuous divorce with rapper Kanye "Ye" West. Prior to that, however, Kardashian was also married to music producer Damon Thomas and professional basketball player Kris Humphries, per Page Six. "I just thought, 'Holy s―, I'm 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married,'" Kardashian later confessed to "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen about the brief 72-day union. "I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they're getting old and have to figure it out, all their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation," she continued.

But does she have any qualms about donning another veil and sashaying down the aisle one more time? The answer just might surprise you...