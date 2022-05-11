Diane Kruger Finally Reveals The Name Of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

Diane Kruger is now sharing with the world the name of her daughter, whom she shares with her fiance, Norman Reedus. Kruger gave birth to the child, her first with Reedus, in November 2018, per Us Weekly, and she is a very protective mother.

In an April 2022 interview with The Sunday Times, Kruger revealed how she has nearly gone after invasive paparazzi photographers while spending time with her daughter. "When I'm with my kid and they take pictures of her I've almost hit a few of them," Kruger said before adding, "If I see them and they're brave enough to not walk away, 100 percent I'm that crazy lady who yells across the street."

In addition, Kruger has expressed how thankful she is to have her family members in her life. In a November 2021 Instagram post, she showed a picture of her family in which Reedus and their daughter were covering their faces in order to conceal their child's identity. "To say I'm grateful for my family would be an understatement," she wrote in the caption. "I've never loved harder and deeper." The name Kruger and Reedus chose for their child is one with a beautiful meaning that's personal to the couple's story.