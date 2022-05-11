Diane Kruger Finally Reveals The Name Of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter
Diane Kruger is now sharing with the world the name of her daughter, whom she shares with her fiance, Norman Reedus. Kruger gave birth to the child, her first with Reedus, in November 2018, per Us Weekly, and she is a very protective mother.
In an April 2022 interview with The Sunday Times, Kruger revealed how she has nearly gone after invasive paparazzi photographers while spending time with her daughter. "When I'm with my kid and they take pictures of her I've almost hit a few of them," Kruger said before adding, "If I see them and they're brave enough to not walk away, 100 percent I'm that crazy lady who yells across the street."
In addition, Kruger has expressed how thankful she is to have her family members in her life. In a November 2021 Instagram post, she showed a picture of her family in which Reedus and their daughter were covering their faces in order to conceal their child's identity. "To say I'm grateful for my family would be an understatement," she wrote in the caption. "I've never loved harder and deeper." The name Kruger and Reedus chose for their child is one with a beautiful meaning that's personal to the couple's story.
The meaning behind Diane Kruger's daughter's name
After over three years of keeping her daughter's name private, Diane Kruger revealed she and Norman Reedus named their daughter Nova Tennessee. Kruger wrote a children's book called "A Name From the Sky," out this fall, which she promoted in a recent interview with People. During the chat, the "National Treasure" actor explained how the moniker relates to her and Reedus, who had one child prior to Nova.
"I had [Nova] late in life at 42, and [Reedus] had a child when he was much younger," Kruger said." 'Nova' in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there." She also detailed how having Nova has been a major blessing, saying, "I'm grateful [giving birth] happened for me and our family. [Nova has] changed my world and the way I look at everything."
In a January 2022 interview with The Telegraph, Kruger stated that having a child a little later in life was just the right timing for her. "I have been to every party, I have been to every country that I wanted to visit. So I'm 100% ready and willing to give my kid that attention," she said. Best wishes to Kruger and Reedus as they continue to raise Nova together!