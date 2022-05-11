Ariana Grande Had All Eyes On Her At Her Brother Frankie's Wedding

So, how does one steal the spotlight at the Star Wars-themed wedding of a famously over-the-top YouTuber and Broadway performer and his longtime Twitch streamer/actor partner? Be Ariana Grande, we guess. Ariana attended her brother Frankie's "intimate galactic ceremony" in Florida on May 4 (of course), where he married Hale Grande (née Leon) after three years together, according to the couple's joint Instagram caption.

The carousel of wedding photos Frankie and Hale shared in their Instagram post included the couple in their Dolce & Gabbana tuxedos, a variety of "Star Wars" character cosplayers, light sabers, and their dog Appa. (As a side note, this wedding looks like a freakin' great time.) But the newlyweds' early wedding photos did not include any pictures of Frankie's younger half-sister, perhaps you've heard of her, Ariana.

Luckily, Ariana's makeup artist Ash K Holm did post photos of the pop superstar's wedding guest look to Instagram — proving that even at an event that has this much going on, Ari still makes a statement whenever she walks into the room.