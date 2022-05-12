Johnny Depp Is Seeking Out Much Needed Vacation Time Away From Court

Johnny Depp momentarily escaped the chaos of the courtroom and headed to Europe for the week-long trial break, according to one source. An insider close to the star told the New York Post that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor wants to spend the short recess as productively as he can.

"Johnny is in Europe taking some time out to rest for a few days, hang out with old friends, playing music, and is taking long walks in the countryside," the source said. This is a much-needed break, apparently, as legal experts say he has his work cut out for him in the upcoming hearings. Former California judge and current criminal defense lawyer Halim Dhanidina told the outlet that defamation cases are difficult to win, especially in this case, because it's tough to dispute an opinion. Entertainment lawyer Domenic Romano also told Nicki Swift in early May that the jurors may have a hard time figuring out whether the parties are being honest or just plain "acting."

Before taking a break, Depp said that he's pushing through with the case to prove himself to those who've supported him throughout. "I didn't deserve that, nor did my children, nor do the people who have believed in me for all these years," Depp said in court, according to Rolling Stone. "I didn't want anybody, any of those people, to believe that I had done them wrong or lied to them or that I was a fraud. I pride myself on honesty. I pride myself on truth. Truth is the only thing I'm interested in."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.