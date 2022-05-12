Johnny Depp Is Seeking Out Much Needed Vacation Time Away From Court
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
To say that the ongoing defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has been incredibly grueling for both parties would be an understatement. Even for the spectators only following the hearings, the increasingly convoluted case is getting tougher to tune into, as more and more bombshells get uncovered.
Over the past couple of weeks, Heard and Depp have been battling it out in the courtroom, with Depp and his team trying to prove that he had never abused Heard physically or sexually, while Heard and her camp double down on her claims that Depp had inflicted violence on her when they were still married. Several revelations have been uncovered as they try to disprove each other's statements, but perhaps the most shocking include Heard allegedly using Depp's childhood to "verbally decimate" him, how she apparently severed his finger with a vodka bottle, and how she supposedly butted out a cigarette on his face. Meanwhile, Heard claims that Depp performed a "cavity search" on her to try and find drugs, that he tried to penetrate her with a liquor bottle, and that she had acquired PTSD as a result of the alleged violence she experienced with him.
The trial is far from over, and now that they're having a week-long break, Depp has reportedly sought solace in Europe for a quick vacation.
Johnny Depp reportedly flew to Europe for a week-long trial break
Johnny Depp momentarily escaped the chaos of the courtroom and headed to Europe for the week-long trial break, according to one source. An insider close to the star told the New York Post that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor wants to spend the short recess as productively as he can.
"Johnny is in Europe taking some time out to rest for a few days, hang out with old friends, playing music, and is taking long walks in the countryside," the source said. This is a much-needed break, apparently, as legal experts say he has his work cut out for him in the upcoming hearings. Former California judge and current criminal defense lawyer Halim Dhanidina told the outlet that defamation cases are difficult to win, especially in this case, because it's tough to dispute an opinion. Entertainment lawyer Domenic Romano also told Nicki Swift in early May that the jurors may have a hard time figuring out whether the parties are being honest or just plain "acting."
Before taking a break, Depp said that he's pushing through with the case to prove himself to those who've supported him throughout. "I didn't deserve that, nor did my children, nor do the people who have believed in me for all these years," Depp said in court, according to Rolling Stone. "I didn't want anybody, any of those people, to believe that I had done them wrong or lied to them or that I was a fraud. I pride myself on honesty. I pride myself on truth. Truth is the only thing I'm interested in."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.