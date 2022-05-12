Teddi Mellencamp Sets The Record Straight About Her Association With Dorit Kemsley's Robbery

It's been a tough journey for Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul "P.K." Kemsley. As fans recall, Dorit was the victim of a terrifying robbery at her home on October 27. At the time, Paul was out of town in London. Dorit recalled the ordeal in the Season 12 premiere episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" (via Insider). The reality star revealed she had placed daughter Phoenix in her room before heading to bed when intruders broke in. She also recalled begging for her life as one of the men pointed a gun at her.

Dorit also addressed the traumatic robbery on social media, ahead of the Season 12 premiere of the Bravo hit, sharing a photo of herself surrounded by friends Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne, and Kyle Richards. "These phenomenal women rushed to my home upon hearing the news. The support of these women and the outpour of love I received from everyone was pivotal," the mother-of-two wrote. "​​Waking up that morning and seeing these women in my living room gave me a sense of comfort and strength I thought impossible," she added.

Mellencamp is no longer on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but she remains close to Dorit. Following the robbery, Mellencamp raved over her friend on "Access." "She's just so beautiful and strong," she said. But why else are fans associating Mellencamp with the robbery?