Teddi Mellencamp Sets The Record Straight About Her Association With Dorit Kemsley's Robbery
It's been a tough journey for Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul "P.K." Kemsley. As fans recall, Dorit was the victim of a terrifying robbery at her home on October 27. At the time, Paul was out of town in London. Dorit recalled the ordeal in the Season 12 premiere episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" (via Insider). The reality star revealed she had placed daughter Phoenix in her room before heading to bed when intruders broke in. She also recalled begging for her life as one of the men pointed a gun at her.
Dorit also addressed the traumatic robbery on social media, ahead of the Season 12 premiere of the Bravo hit, sharing a photo of herself surrounded by friends Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne, and Kyle Richards. "These phenomenal women rushed to my home upon hearing the news. The support of these women and the outpour of love I received from everyone was pivotal," the mother-of-two wrote. "Waking up that morning and seeing these women in my living room gave me a sense of comfort and strength I thought impossible," she added.
Mellencamp is no longer on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but she remains close to Dorit. Following the robbery, Mellencamp raved over her friend on "Access." "She's just so beautiful and strong," she said. But why else are fans associating Mellencamp with the robbery?
Teddi Mellencamp lets it all out on Twitter
Teddi Mellencamp is setting the record straight on her role in Dorit Kemsley's robbery. As strange as it may sound, some fans accused Mellencamp's husband, Edwin Arroyave, of installing Dorit and husband Paul "P.K." Kemsley's alarm system and assuming the alarm failed the night of the robbery. As many know, Arroyave is the founder and CEO of Skyline Security. "It was my understanding that it was not Edwin's company that installed Dorit's security system. Can you confirm that?" one fan asked Mellencamp on Twitter.
Mellencamp was quick to clarify "it was not" before going into further detail. "To be clear, Edwin did not do Dorit's alarm or security system. So Twitter can take a breath," Mellencamp tweeted. Some fans commented on the post to weigh in with their thoughts. "But he did do Kyle's. I can see the sign out front," one fan replied.
Perhaps some fans missed Dorit's appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" where she talked about the robbery and confessed the alarm was off. "I have small children. They get up in the middle of the night and usually come to my room," the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star explained. "If I put the alarm on — and the reason why I don't or hadn't before — is because they could drift downstairs, and then the alarm would go off," she revealed.