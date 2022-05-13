Astroworld Attendee Sues Travis Scott For An Absolutely Heartbreaking Reason

On November 5, 2021, hip-hop fans in Houston were enjoying performances at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival when things took a tragic turn. Over 50,000 fans tuned in to the "Sicko Mode" rapper's headline set, but soon into Scott's performance, the crowd surged forward in a stampede. Hundreds of people were injured in the surge, and sadly 10 people died from injuries sustained during the concert.

Shortly after the "mass casualty event," Scott denied knowing what was happening in the crowd during his performance. In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Scott claimed that he didn't know exactly what happened until minutes before police gave a press conference after the event. "Everything kind of sounds the same. At the end of day, you just hear music. When you're in the show, you're just into the show," he said (via ET), explaining why he didn't see the chaos. "Any time you can feel anything close to you, you try to definitely get to that. You can only help what you can see."

Since the tragedy, Scott is attempting to make a comeback with new music, a major TV performance, and a new charity program. But Scott also has to face his legal troubles, which just grew even more.