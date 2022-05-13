Britney Spears Explains Some Of Her Strange Social Media Behavior

Ever since Britney Spears' conservatorship ended, she has been keeping fans updated on the happenings in her life via social media. It's not uncommon for Spears' social media habits to entail multiple posts in the span of a few days, and she often accompanies her posts with lengthy captions. On April 11, the singer shared some of the biggest news of her life. She posted an image to Instagram of a pink cup and saucer, explaining in the caption how she thought she had gained some weight on vacation and felt that she was "food pregnant." But, it turns out she was wrong. "I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," Spears explained. She stated that she would be keeping a low profile to avoid photographers taking her photo. Things then took a more serious turn when the mother of two confessed that she had "had perinatal depression" when she was pregnant with her sons, and it was "absolutely horrible."

Spears' fiance Sam Asghari, posted an image to Instagram of two lions and their cubs as he gushed over the exciting news. "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do," he wrote under the sweet photo. There's no doubt that the couple is thrilled to welcome their first child together, and now Spears is explaining why she's been acting the way she has on social media.