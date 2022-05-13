Kylie Jenner Updates Fans About Her Struggles After Welcoming Son

Kylie Jenner loves being a mother. "Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do," she told Elle in September, shortly after Jenner announced she was pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott. The entrepreneur and reality star first added "mommy" to her list of titles on February 1, 2018, when Jenner and Scott welcomed Stormi. "Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years," she told Elle.

Jenner was just 20 when Stormi was born, making her the youngest Kardashian-Jenner to have a child. That was part of her plan. "It's genuinely what I wanted... to be a young mom," she told Paper in 2019. "I thought, 'This I what I want to do, and if people accept it or don't accept it then I'm okay with every outcome.'" On February 2, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum added a son to the brood. While she was ultra-secretive about her first pregnancy, Jenner has been more forthcoming about it her second time around.

And that includes the so-called fourth trimester. Jenner's postpartum journey hasn't been easy. In April, she revealed she gained 60 pounds during pregnancy and was having a hard time losing it. "Down 40lbs. Just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking/pilates is my favorite combo," she said in an Instagram Story (via the Daily Mail). A month later, Jenner is giving her fans an update on how she's feeling.