Elizabeth Olsen Reveals The Full House Catchphrase She Borrows From Mary-Kate And Ashley

With Elizabeth Olsen's latest movie, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," currently making its rounds, the actor stopped by Vanity Fair to participate in a lie detector test. During the hilarious exchange, the interviewer asked the "Godzilla" star if she uses the phrases "New York minute" or "You got it, dude" — which references Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's iconic filmography. In response, the actor said she's never used "New York minute," but she does use the latter phrase. "I say that a lot. I like 'You got it, dude,'" she said. When asked about her sisters' reaction when she uses the phrase, Elizabeth stated, "I don't know if I've said it to them, but I do say it."

Aside from her comedic lie detector test, Olsen has opened up about her high-profile sisters on numerous occasions. During an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2018, the "Silent House" star shared the guidance she received from the famous duo. "There are always ways you can be private — my sisters are intimately private, and I respect that," she explained. "They showed me that you can be private but also accessible to journalists."

Elizabeth has also talked about her initial intention of stepping away from her famous last name due to her sisters' notoriety. "During that time, I thought, 'I don't want to be associated with [Mary-Kate and Ashley],'" she told Glamour UK in 2021. "I guess I understood what nepotism was, like, inherently as a 10-year-old."