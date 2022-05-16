Travis Scott's Billboard Performance Leaves Fans With More Questions Than Answers

After laying low in the months following the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott has finally made a proper comeback at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards — but fans are not too pleased.

Over the past few months, the "Sicko Mode" rapper has slowly been trying to get back onstage by performing at a string of events, including a Coachella afterparty and the Miami Grand Prix weekend. The BBMAs marks the first time he's appearing on national television, and he has Sean Diddy Combs to thank. "For the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday I made a request, I made a demand. I said, 'My brother Travis Scott has to perform. I'm executive producing, he has to perform,'" Diddy said in an Instagram video. In an interview with REVOLT Black News, Diddy also expressed his wish for fans to accept Scott again. "I am uncanceling the canceled," he said. "Love is about forgiveness... so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform. It's going to be a great night."

Many fans expressed excitement about Scott's comeback after an indefinite hiatus, but come performance time, they also shared that they felt it was anticlimactic.