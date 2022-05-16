The Strange Thing James Corden Admitted About His Hair Hygiene

James Corden is the latest celebrity to admit that he's a bit, for the lack of a better term, hygiene-challenged.

It was just last year when the infamous #ShowerGate happened, a bizarre period in the space-time continuum of Hollywood where celebrity after celebrity confessed to a collective refusal to shower. Leading the pack was Jake Gyllenhaal, who told Vanity Fair that he finds "bathing to be less necessary" because apparently, humans are capable of "naturally cleaning ourselves." Other celebrities echoed his sentiment, with Kristen Bell telling "The View" that she's a "big fan of waiting for the stink," at least for her kids, meaning that she waits until she "catches a whiff" to help them shower. Her husband, Dax Shepard, seems to operate this way, too.

Corden, however, admitted to showering more frequently, but there's a part of his body that barely touches soap and water. On the latest episode of "The Late Late Show," he said that he's not a big fan of washing his hair.