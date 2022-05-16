Jason Momoa Is Apologizing For A Reason No One Expected

if you take a look at Jason Momoa's Instagram, you'll see that he recently took a trip around Italy — but one of his tour stops angered fans.

The actor, who's currently in Rome to film "Fast X," shared a series of photos and videos of his recent visit to the Sistine Chapel. "I LOVE YOU ITALY," he wrote, expressing his appreciation for the country. "What a beautiful start to our day off enjoying ROMA." What ticked fans off, however, was not that he paid a visit, but the fact that he took photos and videos while doing so, which is apparently prohibited.

Fans told Momoa how disappointed they were in the comment section and pointed out how unfair it was that a celebrity like him was permitted to document their visit, when everyone else had to abide by the rules. "We can't take pics but ofc celebrities can ... nothing against Jason ( I adore him) but it's not fair," one fan commented. "So wait... pics in here are prohibited yet somehow although I love you @prideofgypsies you can have the room cleared out just for you and take group pics," another fan said. "I mean just wow the privilege in famous folks. Just wow. Goes to show what BS places like this are with their silly rules. They're apparently flexible."

Momoa seemed to notice the comments right away, so it didn't take him long to issue an apology to those he had offended.