Fast And The Furious X Might Already Be In Big Trouble

Since 2001, the "Fast & Furious" franchise has become a blockbuster staple in pop culture. Throughout nine films, the series cultivated a dedicated and expansive fan base and featured some of the industry's biggest stars — including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Charlize Theron, and more. Back in 2020, fans were met with bittersweet news after it was announced that the beloved franchise would be coming to an end.

Back in October 2020, Deadline reported Universal green-lit two additional films, with the 11th project being the franchise's last. Luckily, the legendary cast and longtime director Justin Lin were also confirmed to return for the last hurrah. In September 2021, Lin sat down with Collider and gave fans a sneak peek into the final two entries. "There's an ambition of what we want to do, and there's also real-world issues, you know, that we're encountering," he revealed. "I don't want to be greedy. I want to do what's best for the process, and the idea of the last chapter being two films is correct."

On April 20, production on the 10th film officially began, which Vin Diesel confirmed via a video on Instagram. In the post, the "xXx" actor is seen asking Lin if "Fast X" will be the best out of the franchise, to which the director replied, "In my heart, yes." However, five days after Diesel uploaded the video, Lin announced some surprising news regarding his involvement in the forthcoming project.