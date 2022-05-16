Wynonna Judd Confirms What We Suspected About Touring After Naomi's Tragic Death

Hearts collectively broke everywhere when it was revealed that country superstar Naomi Judd had died.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," daughters Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd began in an emotional joint statement on Instagram on April 30. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory," the statement continued. Later, in another raw Instagram post, Ashley included the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, confirming rampant speculation regarding Naomi's cause of death. "We appreciate @dianesawyer and the good folks at @goodmorningamerica for being sensitive to our mom's complex needs, and for sharing that help with mental illness is available with organizations like @namicommunicate and @800273talk," she penned in the revelatory post.

Since then, however, many wondered what would be next for Naomi's famous daughters — especially Wynonna –the other half of the mother-daughter musical duo "The Judds" and who was set to go on tour with Naomi prior to her passing.