Why Is Kelly Clarkson Really Leaving The Voice?

Kelly Clarkson is leaving "The Voice," and fans are heartbroken. The superstar singer has had a rough few years, and it seems like she's changing her priorities. Clarkson went through a tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her former manager, that dragged on until they settled in March 2022. CNN reported that "The Kelly Clarkson Show" host must pay her ex-husband $45,601 in monthly child support. Clarkson also has to give her ex a one-time sum of $1.3 million and make monthly support payments of $115,000 until January 31, 2024. The former celebrity couple shares custody of their two children, but Clarkson maintains full physical custody.

The "Miss Independent" singer has also been embroiled in a legal battle with her ex and his father, Narvel Blackstock, who took Clarkson to court in 2020 over unpaid management fees. Clarkson countersued, alleging that the Blackstocks' company, Starstruck Management Group, cheated her out of millions of dollars. US Weekly reported Clarkson's legal drama with Starstruck is still not resolved.

But through it all, Clarkson's children are her top priority. An inside source told People in August 2021, "When she doesn't work, she is all about being a mom. She loves being with her kids." Another source close to the family revealed that Clarkson brings the kids to work and that it was "obvious that she wants to spend as much time with them as possible." Anyone familiar with the singer's devotion to her kids won't be shocked by her move to leave "The Voice."