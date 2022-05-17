Did Jack Harlow Shade Elle King At The Billboard Music Awards?

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were uneventful compared to previous years, but there was still some drama behind the scenes, at least according to Elle King. On Instagram, the singer, who got around via wheelchair due to a sprained ankle, said Jack Harlow snubbed her when she attempted to mingle with him.

"@jackharlow shut his dressing room door when I passed by in my wheelchair and said hi #bbmas @bbmas," she wrote, along with a photo of her with a cane to help her stand. Several fans flooded her comments to join her in calling out Harlow, with some questioning who he even was. "Who? Never heard of him," one fan quipped. "I liked @jackharlow until that moment!! You look awesome mama," said another. Meanwhile, a source close to the star asserted there's no truth to King's claims. "He definitely said hi to her, and it was just time for him to get dressed to walk on stage, so someone else on the team closed the door," the insider told Page Six. "I think the timing was coincidental. He definitely said hi."

Whatever the truth is, we hope the two artists get to kiss and make up soon. As a newcomer in the industry, Harlow won't go places if he burns bridges this early on. He's hoping for longevity, after all. "I'm in this hip-hop s**t for the long haul," Harlow told The Guardian. "We're trying to make history, so nothing's going to get in the way of that."