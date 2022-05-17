The Tragic Death Of Andy Griffith Show Star Maggie Peterson

"The Andy Griffith Show" star Maggie Peterson once delighted audiences with her performances of bluegrass songs like "Salty Dog." However, on May 15, at age 81, the actor died. Peterson's the second cast member to die in recent years, as "The Andy Griffith Show" star Betty Lynn died in 2021.

News first broke of Peterson's death after her family issued a statement via Facebook. "It is with great sorrow that we report that our dear Aunt Maggie died yesterday afternoon," the post read. "She passed peacefully in her sleep with her family present." The actor's passing comes after a long stretch of poor health. In March 2020, her niece and nephew established a GoFundMe aimed at raising money to assist her "rehabilitation and care." Per a letter written by Peterson attached to the GoFundMe, that need for care arose after she suffered "several injuries and surgeries to my shoulders." Those injuries ultimately left Peterson in an excruciating predicament, her statement went on. "Both arms [are] partially paralyzed and in pain."

Since establishing the fundraiser, Peterson's relatives have kept fans updated with her journey back to health. In their last post before her death, they wrote that, although the actor's health had continued "deteriorating," she was "excited" to be moving to Colorado to be with her loved ones. Sadly, her death came just three weeks after that statement, leaving both her family and fans alike devastated.