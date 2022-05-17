Britney Spears' Social Media Activity After Devastating Pregnancy Loss Is Turning Heads

Pop Princess turned aspiring author Britney Spears stunned the masses on April 11 when she announced she was pregnant. "So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," she gushed in a lengthy Instagram post.

Sadly, however, the excitement didn't last long. On May 14, both Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari shared a somber joint statement. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the couple penned. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news," they continued before vowing that they would continue trying to grow their family. "We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment," they concluded.

Alas, privacy appears to be the last thing the couple is getting right now...