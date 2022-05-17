Britney Spears' Social Media Activity After Devastating Pregnancy Loss Is Turning Heads
Pop Princess turned aspiring author Britney Spears stunned the masses on April 11 when she announced she was pregnant. "So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," she gushed in a lengthy Instagram post.
Sadly, however, the excitement didn't last long. On May 14, both Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari shared a somber joint statement. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the couple penned. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news," they continued before vowing that they would continue trying to grow their family. "We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment," they concluded.
Alas, privacy appears to be the last thing the couple is getting right now...
Britney Spears is on the receiving end of a lot of unsolicited advice
Sometimes all you need is a little vitamin sea.
On May 16, two days after announcing that she had experienced a tragic pregnancy loss, Britney Spears posted a throwback photo of happier times while she was frolicking on the beaches of Mexico in a green bikini. "Trying to be sexy running like Baywatch," Spears playfully penned in the caption. While many flooded the comments section with well wishes and support, others offered up unsolicited advice about the grieving process and what they thought Spears should or shouldn't be doing during her own time of mourning.
Later, however, Spears' longtime partner Sam Asghari took to his Instagram account to respond to the support... and perhaps the scrutiny as well. "We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It's hard but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon," he wrote on his Instagram Story along with a red heart emoji. Well said, Asghari.