Royal Experts Make Bold Prediction About The Queen's Future Engagements

If you think your day job is hard, try being the Queen of England. Your life is defined by duty and tradition, as fans of "The Crown" know, and Queen Elizabeth has been bearing that workload for over 70 years.

As queen, she must lead the country, show up to royal events, meet with foreign leaders, and manage her chaotic and sometimes scandalous family. This has become even more difficult for Elizabeth in the past few years. She has had to deal with the fallout of Prince Harry's move to America, as well as her son Prince Andrew's fall from grace amid sexual assault allegations. Her husband, Prince Phillip, passed away in May 2021 and since then, Queen Elizabeth's official appearances have become few and far between. She recently announced that for the first time ever, she would not attend her annual garden parties due to her deteriorating health and mobility issues.

Despite her health issues problems, 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth has no plans to retire from public life anytime soon, but royal watchers may be seeing less of her in the future. Many questions remain as to what Elizabeth's schedule will look like moving forward. According to royal experts, her most recent appearance might hold some clues.