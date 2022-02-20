Has Prince Andrew Been Making Secret Visits To The Queen?

Even though he has been rebuked by the rest of the royal family, it seems that Queen Elizabeth has maintained her relationship with Prince Andrew. The Sun reported that the prince was reportedly sneaking into Windsor Castle in order to speak with his mother about the Virginia Giuffre settlement and his future within the royal family. The trips allegedly took place every night for a week during the week of February 13.

"Andrew has been very careful and is trying to keep out of sight. He knows there are photographers in the daytime and his best chance to avoid them is after dark," a source close to the family told The Sun. The British paparazzi are notorious for going to any lengths to get a shot of the royals, so Andrew certainly had to sneak around to evade them.

The source also revealed that Andrew has apologized to both his mother and his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, for his role in the royal scandal. And although the trips to Windsor Castle are short, "He is just so grateful for her support and it's certainly true that the queen has a soft spot for Andrew and regards him as her favorite son," a royal insider shared.