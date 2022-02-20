Has Prince Andrew Been Making Secret Visits To The Queen?
The following article contains allegations of sexual assault.
Even amongst all of the allegations, court trials, and family drama, Prince Andrew remains a momma's boy. It is widely known that Queen Elizabeth and her middle son have always had a tight-knit relationship, so the world was shocked when she took away Andrew's royal titles back on January 13. The queen took these measures because of the lawsuit against Andrew by Virginia Giuffre, who claims that she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to the royal family member. Although he has always denied these allegations through the years, the prince and Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement on February 15 in order to avoid a lengthy trial, which had the potential to ruin the royal reputation.
But what does the stripping of Andrew's royal and military titles mean in terms of his relationship with his family? Well, Andrew's older brother and nephew, Prince Charles and Prince William respectively, were the ones who encouraged the queen to make the decision, so it seems that Andrew has been ousted by that side of the royal family. But what about the matriarch herself?
Prince Andrew has reportedly been sneaking into Windsor Castle
Even though he has been rebuked by the rest of the royal family, it seems that Queen Elizabeth has maintained her relationship with Prince Andrew. The Sun reported that the prince was reportedly sneaking into Windsor Castle in order to speak with his mother about the Virginia Giuffre settlement and his future within the royal family. The trips allegedly took place every night for a week during the week of February 13.
"Andrew has been very careful and is trying to keep out of sight. He knows there are photographers in the daytime and his best chance to avoid them is after dark," a source close to the family told The Sun. The British paparazzi are notorious for going to any lengths to get a shot of the royals, so Andrew certainly had to sneak around to evade them.
The source also revealed that Andrew has apologized to both his mother and his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, for his role in the royal scandal. And although the trips to Windsor Castle are short, "He is just so grateful for her support and it's certainly true that the queen has a soft spot for Andrew and regards him as her favorite son," a royal insider shared.