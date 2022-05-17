Bam Margera Shares Positive Health News

Over a year after leaving the "Jackass" franchise on less than friendly terms, Bam Margera has reached a turning point in his career. On May 17, Margera confirmed to TMZ that he had recently completed a full year of drug and alcohol treatment. According to the outlet, now that he has finished the intensive 12-month program, he will transition to outpatient therapy in Boca Raton. Margera intends to eventually return to California and pick up his career where he left it off.

So, any chance for a return to "Jackass"? That seems unlikely (and not just because Johnny Knoxville is retiring). After filing suit against his former colleagues and friends back in 2021, Margera had harsh words for the production he was forced to leave behind. "I am pissed-off, angry, hurt, and shattered that Johnny, Jeff, Spike and the studios and producers ripped off my creativity, content and stunts to make this movie, fired me without justification and refuse to pay for my work," the actor said in a statement after filing, per Deadline. The suit was settled and dismissed with prejudice this April, per People.

Despite the hasty exit, Knoxville and the rest of Margera's former co-stars want nothing but the best for him. "It's really heartbreaking. I love Bam. We all love Bam. He's our brother, you know?," Knoxville explained during an interview with Variety. "You just hope that he takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs, because we all care about him a lot."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).