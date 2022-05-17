Julia Fox Takes A Firm Stance In The Amber Heard And Johnny Depp Trial

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

Julia Fox is not afraid to speak her mind; the actor likes to go her own way. Since her five-minute relationship with Kanye West, Fox's fame has skyrocketed, and she has continued to generate headlines. Fox walked off her split with Kanye, telling the New York Times her time with Ye "felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me."

Like many celebrities, Fox has weighed in on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial. Drew Barrymore also stepped into the mess of the trial and caused a backlash with fans after making a polarizing joke. The talk show host took to Instagram to apologize to her viewers; Barrymore said, "I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out, because this can be a teachable moment for me."

Furthermore, Howard Stern slammed Depp, calling him a "huge narcissist" for trying to "charm the pants off of America at the trial." The Beatles' very own Paul McCartney, however, supported the actor. Still, you'll want to read how Fox's firm stance on the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial has worked out for her.