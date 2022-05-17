Julia Fox Takes A Firm Stance In The Amber Heard And Johnny Depp Trial
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.
Julia Fox is not afraid to speak her mind; the actor likes to go her own way. Since her five-minute relationship with Kanye West, Fox's fame has skyrocketed, and she has continued to generate headlines. Fox walked off her split with Kanye, telling the New York Times her time with Ye "felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me."
Like many celebrities, Fox has weighed in on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial. Drew Barrymore also stepped into the mess of the trial and caused a backlash with fans after making a polarizing joke. The talk show host took to Instagram to apologize to her viewers; Barrymore said, "I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out, because this can be a teachable moment for me."
Furthermore, Howard Stern slammed Depp, calling him a "huge narcissist" for trying to "charm the pants off of America at the trial." The Beatles' very own Paul McCartney, however, supported the actor. Still, you'll want to read how Fox's firm stance on the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial has worked out for her.
Julia Fox stands up for Amber Heard on social media
Julia Fox has sparked debate on the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial with her declarative support for Heard. Fox made her thoughts known in the comments of an Instagram post, which was ultimately reposted by Perez Hilton for fans to debate. "[Heard] never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him," Fox commented. "Did she hit him ? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful including physically and financially."
Fox got a wave of negative reactions in the comments. "The fact that she said yes she hit him but it's not abuse only because he's a man and he's the only one that can have the power to be abusive let's me know everything I need to know about her," said one user. "She sounds uninformed," another netizen wrote.
Singer Aubrey O'Day even chimed in to slam Fox's take. O'Day tweeted, "Trash take from Julia Fox. plenty of broke, short, skinny, non-famous people have abused their partner." Others on Twitter, however, rallied around Fox; one tweet epitomized this support: "Julia fox eating up you deppheads and educating the TL on power dynamics in abusive relationships every other day and we love to see it." Another simply tweeted, "We Love Julia Fox."