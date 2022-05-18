How Britney Spears Is Really Coping After Her Devastating Pregnancy Loss

Britney Spears shared big news on Instagram on April 13. The pop princess shared a photo that included a pink cup, saucer and some flowers and, in her caption, explained that she had lost a little bit of weight on vacation, only to gain it back when she returned home. "So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," she wrote in the post. Following the big announcement, the songstress shared a few other posts dedicated to the pregnancy, including some of her cravings.

On May 14, Spears shared some devastating news with fans in a joint post with boyfriend Sam Asghari. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," they wrote on the post. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news."

In the aftermath, Asghari posted on his Instagram Story on May 16 to give fans insight on how they were faring. "We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future," he wrote, per Page Six. "It's hard but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon." Now, Spears is shedding a little light on what she's doing to keep herself busy during this tough time.