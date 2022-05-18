How Britney Spears Is Really Coping After Her Devastating Pregnancy Loss
Britney Spears shared big news on Instagram on April 13. The pop princess shared a photo that included a pink cup, saucer and some flowers and, in her caption, explained that she had lost a little bit of weight on vacation, only to gain it back when she returned home. "So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," she wrote in the post. Following the big announcement, the songstress shared a few other posts dedicated to the pregnancy, including some of her cravings.
On May 14, Spears shared some devastating news with fans in a joint post with boyfriend Sam Asghari. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," they wrote on the post. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news."
In the aftermath, Asghari posted on his Instagram Story on May 16 to give fans insight on how they were faring. "We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future," he wrote, per Page Six. "It's hard but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon." Now, Spears is shedding a little light on what she's doing to keep herself busy during this tough time.
Britney Spears is channeling her energy into dance
Britney Spears is giving her fans on social media a little bit of insight into how she's coping following her devastating miscarriage. The singer posted a short video that captured her dancing to Beyonce's smash, "Halo." The singer appeared to be in her home as she bopped along to the beat in her usual athletic shorts and crop top. The mother of two accompanied the post with a lengthy caption, letting her 41.2 million followers know how she's doing. "I'm definitely going through something in my life at the moment ... and music helps me so much just to gain insight and perspective," she told fans, adding that she shot the video a few months ago.
The singer stated that each song gives her a "different feel" and "mood." Spears continued, "I'm thankful for that escape ... this song is pretty spiritual, and I really enjoy dancing to it." It is no surprise that fans left comments to applaud Spears' dancing and wish her the best. "We LIVE to see you happy and performing with a smile even on Instagram! Long Live the Queen!" one fan wrote.
The day before her dancing post, Spears shared a screengrab of Carrie Bradshaw on "Sex and the City" that included the caption, "I am not in the mood to be with a bunch of people." Under the post, the "Toxic" singer added, "Unfortunately my mood these days." We can only imagine how she's feeling.