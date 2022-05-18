What We Know About Jason Sudeikis' Reported Split From Keeley Hazell
Jason Sudeikis and "Ted Lasso" co-star Keeley Hazell have reportedly split again, and perhaps it's for real this time around.
Their romance began in February 2021, when The U.S. Sun reported that the two, who had apparently been friends for years, had started dating. Sources say Sudeikis had found solace in Hazell, especially after coming to terms with the fact that his ex-wife Olivia Wilde's relationship with Harry Styles was starting to get serious. "When Jason found out about his wife and Harry, Keeley was one of the people whom he turned towards," a source said. "During this time, he was understandably devastated, but she was brilliant and incredibly supportive." However, their relationship was far from serious. "He's enjoying spending time with her, but it's casual for now," a source told E! News. "They have known each other for a while and have always been friendly. It's been nice for him while he's in London to have someone to spend time with."
Come July 2021, E! News reported that they were "no longer romantic," nor were they ever "a serious thing." But they were spotted again that November exchanging kisses on the beach in Mexico, per Page Six. But again, just like last time, the relationship only lasted months, as the two have called it quits the second time around.
Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell may be 'still hooking up'
After more than a year of casual romance, Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell have decided to go their separate ways.
According to The Sun, the two had such demanding schedules that they could no longer prioritize the relationship. They "struggled to make it work," per the outlet. But some sources also told Page Six that the two are "still hooking up," so it's still unclear where they stand. It wouldn't come as a surprise if they did break up, seeing as the relationship never escalated from casual dating. "They're just enjoying each other's company," an insider told People in November 2021.
Interestingly, this news comes on the heels of Olivia Wilde getting served custody papers from Sudeikis at CinemaCon, although the "We're the Millers" actor maintains that he had no prior knowledge of it. When they ended their engagement in 2020, sources close to the former couple said that they remained civil for the sake of their kids. "It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," the insider told People. "The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."