What We Know About Jason Sudeikis' Reported Split From Keeley Hazell

Jason Sudeikis and "Ted Lasso" co-star Keeley Hazell have reportedly split again, and perhaps it's for real this time around.

Their romance began in February 2021, when The U.S. Sun reported that the two, who had apparently been friends for years, had started dating. Sources say Sudeikis had found solace in Hazell, especially after coming to terms with the fact that his ex-wife Olivia Wilde's relationship with Harry Styles was starting to get serious. "When Jason found out about his wife and Harry, Keeley was one of the people whom he turned towards," a source said. "During this time, he was understandably devastated, but she was brilliant and incredibly supportive." However, their relationship was far from serious. "He's enjoying spending time with her, but it's casual for now," a source told E! News. "They have known each other for a while and have always been friendly. It's been nice for him while he's in London to have someone to spend time with."

Come July 2021, E! News reported that they were "no longer romantic," nor were they ever "a serious thing." But they were spotted again that November exchanging kisses on the beach in Mexico, per Page Six. But again, just like last time, the relationship only lasted months, as the two have called it quits the second time around.