The Four Words Tristan Thompson Once Said To Khloé Kardashian Take On A Whole New Meaning Now
Tristan Thompson better watch what he says to Khloé Kardashian next time, lest he want to feel the wrath of fans everywhere.
Thompson's reputation has never exactly been squeaky clean, especially since he was involved in a string of cheating controversies during his relationship with Kardashian. It reached a fever pitch in December 2021, when news broke that a personal trainer filed a paternity lawsuit against him, claiming he had fathered her newborn baby, back when he was supposedly reconciling with the reality star.
Thompson initially shot down the claims, but in January, he admitted that he was indeed the father, and offered a public apology to Kardashian via his Instagram Stories. "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he wrote. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you... My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you." Following the paternity drama, Kardashian reportedly refused to take him back, but Thompson didn't seem to think she had it in her to do it.
Tristan Thompson thought Khloé Kardashian would never leave him
Even though Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian are no longer together, their short-lived reconciliation was shown on Hulu's "The Kardashians." In the newest episode, Kardashian told him she thought it was nice that their family is close-knit, including some of her sisters' former partners.
"We have a very loyal strong bond in our family. We are great co-parents, and we are great at blending families. We have learned that from my mom and my dad," Kardashian said, via Hollywood Life. "Like Scott is never leaving and Kanye is never leaving. Looks like you are never leaving. We are all here forever." Thompson seemed to have interpreted it the wrong way, and quipped, "More like you're never leaving me." Fans took to Twitter to discuss how awkward they found the exchange. "[W]hy is Tristan like this! Even Scott wasn't this bad," one fan said. "Khloe should have never gotten with Tristan I'm the first place. That man had a whole pregnant gf at the time he's been a walking red flag," said another.
The joke's on Thompson, though, as it looks like Kardashian will never take him back. "I still think he's a great guy and a great dad," she admitted to Robin Roberts in the family's ABC special, via People. "He's just not the guy for me."