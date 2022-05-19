The Four Words Tristan Thompson Once Said To Khloé Kardashian Take On A Whole New Meaning Now

Tristan Thompson better watch what he says to Khloé Kardashian next time, lest he want to feel the wrath of fans everywhere.

Thompson's reputation has never exactly been squeaky clean, especially since he was involved in a string of cheating controversies during his relationship with Kardashian. It reached a fever pitch in December 2021, when news broke that a personal trainer filed a paternity lawsuit against him, claiming he had fathered her newborn baby, back when he was supposedly reconciling with the reality star.

Thompson initially shot down the claims, but in January, he admitted that he was indeed the father, and offered a public apology to Kardashian via his Instagram Stories. "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he wrote. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you... My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you." Following the paternity drama, Kardashian reportedly refused to take him back, but Thompson didn't seem to think she had it in her to do it.