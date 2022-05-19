Nick Jonas' Daughter Malti Has A Favorite Jonas Brother

Nick Jonas is opening up about his daughter's relationship with his famous brothers. The singer and actor has one child named Malti, as TMZ reported, with Priyanka Chopra. Chopra took to social media in January to announce their child's birth. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," Chopra wrote on Instagram. This Mother's Day, the proud parents each posted the same photo of themselves with Malti on Instagram and expressed their gratitude for their daughter, who was born prematurely and spent over 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit before being sent home.

"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," Jonas captioned the image in his post. Following this social media announcement, a source told Us Weekly that the new parents "feel blessed and have been appreciative of everyone's outpour of love and support during this time." Jonas has again publicly spoken about his daughter, as he recently sat down for an interview and revealed Malti's favorite uncle.