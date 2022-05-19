Nick Jonas' Daughter Malti Has A Favorite Jonas Brother
Nick Jonas is opening up about his daughter's relationship with his famous brothers. The singer and actor has one child named Malti, as TMZ reported, with Priyanka Chopra. Chopra took to social media in January to announce their child's birth. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," Chopra wrote on Instagram. This Mother's Day, the proud parents each posted the same photo of themselves with Malti on Instagram and expressed their gratitude for their daughter, who was born prematurely and spent over 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit before being sent home.
"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," Jonas captioned the image in his post. Following this social media announcement, a source told Us Weekly that the new parents "feel blessed and have been appreciative of everyone's outpour of love and support during this time." Jonas has again publicly spoken about his daughter, as he recently sat down for an interview and revealed Malti's favorite uncle.
Frankie Jonas is Malti's favorite uncle 'by far'
During an interview this week, Nick Jonas talked about his daughter Malti's favorite Jonas brother. While chatting with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," Nick stated that his brothers, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, are all "amazing" as uncles to Malti. That being said, Frankie has won Malti over more than the others.
"He's the favorite uncle by far of all the uncles," Nick said of Frankie. "Well, he's the closest in age to the kids." It may be tough for JoBros fans to believe, but Frankie, the youngest Jonas, is now 21 years old. Nick previously discussed his little brother during a 2021 interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," in which he addressed Frankie's popularity on TikTok and said he is "certainly" his favorite brother. "I think it's amazing," Nick said of Frankie's prominent social media presence. "He's always had a really unique sense of humor ... and he's the star, we're all just Frankie's brothers now." The Jonas siblings have definitely maintained their close brotherly bond over the years, which is a standard that will no doubt be passed on to the next generation.