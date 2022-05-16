Nick Jonas Opens Up About Fatherhood After His Daughter's Hospital Stay
Nick Jonas is playing the role of a doting dad extremely well. As fans know, Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, surprised fans on January 21 when they announced the birth of their first child together. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," Nick wrote on his Instagram feed, tagging his wife in the caption. Priyanka shared the same post on her page, and it garnered millions of likes and comments from fans.
The pair kept their daughter off of their Instagram feeds following her birth announcement, until Mother's Day on May 8. Priyanka took to her Instagram page to share a sweet photo of herself, Nick, and their daughter. The actor put a heart over her daughter's face to protect her identity. She accompanied the post with a lengthy caption that described what a "rollercoaster" parenthood has already been. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," the "Quantico" actor wrote on the post. She added that it "was a challenging few months," but they found "how precious and perfect every moment is." She also acknowledged the doctors and staff at the two hospitals where their daughter stayed.
On April 22, the "Today" show confirmed the baby girl's name — Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. And in another appearance on the popular morning show, Nick spoke about being a dad to Malti.
Nick Jonas calls his daughter 'a gift'
The journey through parenthood hasn't been easy for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, but that doesn't make the birth of their daughter any less exciting. Nick gushed over his daughter, Malti, during an appearance on the "Today" show. "Life is beautiful," he told Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly on May 16. "She's a gift, and we're just so blessed that she's back," he added.
It appeared as though the singer is already embracing the role of being a parent and the joy for his daughter is evident. He also shared how his parents feel. "The Jonas family keeps growing. My parents were thrilled. Grandparents of, now, four beautiful granddaughters," he said. Can you even imagine the fun they'll soon have at family get-togethers?
Nick appeared on the talk show with Shakira, who will co-star with him and Liza Koshy on the NBC show "Dancing With Myself." Ahead of the appearance, the singer took to Instagram to share the project with fans. "Dance challenge accepted. Less than 3 weeks til #DancingWithMyself premieres on @NBC!! Let's get it!!" he raved. Fans of the pop star appeared to be happy to see Nick in yet another show after his stint on "The Voice." "So excited to see QueenKira back on tv, and with Nick!" one fan wrote. A few others gave a nod to Malti. "All words of gratitude to your home!! Malti Marie Chopra Jonas!!! We love you!!" one more commented. How sweet is that?