Nick Jonas Opens Up About Fatherhood After His Daughter's Hospital Stay

Nick Jonas is playing the role of a doting dad extremely well. As fans know, Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, surprised fans on January 21 when they announced the birth of their first child together. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," Nick wrote on his Instagram feed, tagging his wife in the caption. Priyanka shared the same post on her page, and it garnered millions of likes and comments from fans.

The pair kept their daughter off of their Instagram feeds following her birth announcement, until Mother's Day on May 8. Priyanka took to her Instagram page to share a sweet photo of herself, Nick, and their daughter. The actor put a heart over her daughter's face to protect her identity. She accompanied the post with a lengthy caption that described what a "rollercoaster" parenthood has already been. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," the "Quantico" actor wrote on the post. She added that it "was a challenging few months," but they found "how precious and perfect every moment is." She also acknowledged the doctors and staff at the two hospitals where their daughter stayed.

On April 22, the "Today" show confirmed the baby girl's name — Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. And in another appearance on the popular morning show, Nick spoke about being a dad to Malti.