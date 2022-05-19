Pamela Anderson Picked Up A Completely New Job Amid Her Broadway Debut

Actor and model Pamela Anderson has taken on a fun new side hobby while starring on Broadway. The "Baywatch" star is currently leading the Broadway production of "Chicago" as Roxie Hart, a role she took over in April, per People. An attendee of the premiere said "the audience went insane" after viewing Anderson's powerful performance, and Anderson spoke to the publication about her excitement in playing the part.

"I'm so curious to see what I'm made of," Anderson said of her new gig. "I'm just eating it up. I'm like, 'Oh my God, I should have been doing this longer!' But this is the right time." Anderson revealed in a May 2020 "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" interview that, when she's not performing, she enjoys spending time with her two children, sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, as well as her dogs.

"I like my close circle of friends ... I like my dogs, my kids," Anderson said before adding, "I prefer dogs ... not to my kids, but compared to most people." Anderson's latest venture is one that definitely showcases her love for animals.