Pamela Anderson Picked Up A Completely New Job Amid Her Broadway Debut
Actor and model Pamela Anderson has taken on a fun new side hobby while starring on Broadway. The "Baywatch" star is currently leading the Broadway production of "Chicago" as Roxie Hart, a role she took over in April, per People. An attendee of the premiere said "the audience went insane" after viewing Anderson's powerful performance, and Anderson spoke to the publication about her excitement in playing the part.
"I'm so curious to see what I'm made of," Anderson said of her new gig. "I'm just eating it up. I'm like, 'Oh my God, I should have been doing this longer!' But this is the right time." Anderson revealed in a May 2020 "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" interview that, when she's not performing, she enjoys spending time with her two children, sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, as well as her dogs.
"I like my close circle of friends ... I like my dogs, my kids," Anderson said before adding, "I prefer dogs ... not to my kids, but compared to most people." Anderson's latest venture is one that definitely showcases her love for animals.
Pamela Anderson has volunteered to walk a dog in NYC
Pamela Anderson's recent part-time project is one the Broadway performer and animal lover specifically sought out. When she's not impressing theatergoers as Roxie Hart in "Chicago," Anderson has been consistently taking walks in Central Park, TMZ reported. The publication stated that Anderson wasn't able to bring her own dogs back east with her, so she asked her assistant, who has friends in New York City, if they knew anyone who would need someone to walk their dog. This led to Anderson walking Dash, an Irish Setter, whose "owners were stunned" when they learned Anderson would be the person taking their pooch out for a stroll. Anderson has "been walking him every day for the last 3 weeks," TMZ added.
Anderson has consistently been a supporter of animals, including when she wrote a letter urging leaders at Texas A&M University to set free dogs they were using for testing. In the letter she sent to the university, Anderson offered to adopt these dogs herself. "I've always opened my home to animals in need and hope to welcome these dogs soon," Anderson said to Closer Weekly in a December 2019 statement. "They're at the top of my Christmas list." Anderson's generosity towards animals is admirable, and Dash is one lucky dog!