Brian Austin Green Reveals Scary New Details About His Health
When it comes to many aspects of his personal life, Brian Austin Green has been an open book. The "90210" star made plenty of headlines during his marriage to actor Megan Fox. According to Us Weekly, the pair first met on the "Hope & Faith" set in 2004. Despite their 13-year age gap, they hit it off, and tied the knot at a beach in Maui in 2010, per TMZ, and went on to share three children.
Sadly, their marriage came crashing down in 2020 when Fox filed for divorce from Green. According to TMZ, Fox listed their separation as November 2019, while Green insisted that the couple were finally through on March 2020. Green addressed the split on his "...with Brian Austin Green" podcast, sharing that he and Fox made the decision "early on" not to comment on their marriage. "I wanted it coming from my mouth. I wanted people to hear everything from me, and then this is it," he said, via E! News. "I don't want to have to talk about this anymore."
After his marriage to Fox, Green found love again with "Dancing With the Stars" pro, Sharna Burgess. On January 21, 2021, the couple made the big step of making their relationship Instagram official. Burgess simply captioned the shot of the pair kissing, "HIM," adding a single kiss emoji. Now, Green is crediting his girlfriend for helping him get through a tough time, as he has revealed a scary health issue he faces.
Brian Austin Green struggles with ulcerative colitis
Brian Austin Green is getting candid about a scary health issue he has been facing. Green and his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, sat down for an interview with "Good Morning America," where they chatted about a variety of topics, including Green's struggle with ulcerative colitis. The star revealed that he "dealt with ulcerative colitis a few times," but one of his more recent encounters with it was "a real rough experience." Burgess added, "I didn't realize how debilitating it was until I saw him and watched weight drop off him." The actor ended up losing 20 pounds from it.
Luckily, he was able to help himself by changing his diet. "I try and avoid gluten and dairy as much as possible," he told the outlet. "It's really just dietary, like, as long as I can keep things within my system that my body doesn't think I'm poisoning it with, then it doesn't fight back." The star also praised Burgess for being his caregiver and helping him with so much while he was sick.
Amid his illness, Green has plenty to celebrate with his growing family. On February 16, Green and Burgess shared the exciting news that they would be welcoming their first child together. "And suddenly my world would never be the same," Burgess wrote on Instagram. "Forever abundant and unconditional. Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022." The post showed a photo of Green's three boys holding their hands over her baby bump.