Brian Austin Green Reveals Scary New Details About His Health

When it comes to many aspects of his personal life, Brian Austin Green has been an open book. The "90210" star made plenty of headlines during his marriage to actor Megan Fox. According to Us Weekly, the pair first met on the "Hope & Faith" set in 2004. Despite their 13-year age gap, they hit it off, and tied the knot at a beach in Maui in 2010, per TMZ, and went on to share three children.

Sadly, their marriage came crashing down in 2020 when Fox filed for divorce from Green. According to TMZ, Fox listed their separation as November 2019, while Green insisted that the couple were finally through on March 2020. Green addressed the split on his "...with Brian Austin Green" podcast, sharing that he and Fox made the decision "early on" not to comment on their marriage. "I wanted it coming from my mouth. I wanted people to hear everything from me, and then this is it," he said, via E! News. "I don't want to have to talk about this anymore."

After his marriage to Fox, Green found love again with "Dancing With the Stars" pro, Sharna Burgess. On January 21, 2021, the couple made the big step of making their relationship Instagram official. Burgess simply captioned the shot of the pair kissing, "HIM," adding a single kiss emoji. Now, Green is crediting his girlfriend for helping him get through a tough time, as he has revealed a scary health issue he faces.