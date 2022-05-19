Lala Kent's Ex Randall Emmett Faces New Legal Trouble

Randall Emmett, ex-fiancé of "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent, is now in some hot water due to one of his business dealings. Some may call it karma; Emmett has become a villain amongst "Vanderpump Rules" fans after Kent revealed that Emmett had an affair with a younger woman the month she gave birth to her daughter, Ocean.

And it seems like Emmett's shiestiness extends to his professional life as well. Emmett is a prolific film producer with his film financing company Emmett/Furla Oasis, per Vulture. According to his IMDb, he has produced over 100 movies, including "The Irishman," 2005's "The Amityville Horror," and 2008's "Rambo."

But the first sign that something was up was when TMZ reported that Emmett had put his over $6 million home up for sale. A source told TMZ that Emmett listed the house in order to look for an upgrade for his family. But, it looks like Emmett is in more financial trouble than he is letting on.