Jessica Szohr's Engagement Ring Has The Same Price Tag As This Luxury Car - Exclusive

Leave it to Brad Richardson to pick out the best ring for his lady! Mike Fried, the CEO of The Diamond Pro, exclusively told Nicki Swift that the engagement ring he chose for Jessica Szohr might have a tag price comparable to that of a luxury car.

"Jessica's huge diamond looks to be at least 6 carats and I'd estimate the value to be $175,000, the cost of a luxury Porsche," he said. "Her ring appears to have side stones, offering character to the round diamond in the center. This beautiful ring is a tribute to the couple's relationship and future together."

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Szohr didn't say much about the ring, but she did say that she didn't expect a proposal from Richardson. "We had talked about wanting to be with each other forever and that he was my person and all of that, but it caught me off guard. I didn't think it was going to be when it was, I didn't know it was going to be this year, so yeah, I was shocked," she said. And as for wedding plans? The actor dished that she would want it to be smaller and "intimate, and just like with the people that really have been with us from when we met or like, supported us and have been with us through our stories and our love journey."