Doja Cat Shares Some Scary Health News

Even though she's announced her potential retirement, Doja Cat is going out with a bang. The "Kiss Me More" singer recently took home four out of the 14 Billboard Music Awards she was nominated for, and she's also set to be the supporting act on The Weeknd's upcoming "After Hours til Dawn" tour.

It's unknown if Doja will follow through on her plans to retire, especially as her career isn't showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. The announcement came after a run-in with Brazilian and Paraguayan fans left her disillusioned with the music industry. In now-deleted tweets from March 31 (via Uproxx), she wrote, "for those who are seeing me at the after hours tour, i'm not bailing. But me not bailing doesn't mean my ass isn't gonna disappear right after."

In the meantime, Doja is still carrying on with business as usual. Although the pop-rap hitmaker is otherwise known for keeping things fun and light-hearted, she recently opened up about major lifestyle changes she'll be making amid a health struggle.