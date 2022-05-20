Doja Cat Shares Some Scary Health News
Even though she's announced her potential retirement, Doja Cat is going out with a bang. The "Kiss Me More" singer recently took home four out of the 14 Billboard Music Awards she was nominated for, and she's also set to be the supporting act on The Weeknd's upcoming "After Hours til Dawn" tour.
It's unknown if Doja will follow through on her plans to retire, especially as her career isn't showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. The announcement came after a run-in with Brazilian and Paraguayan fans left her disillusioned with the music industry. In now-deleted tweets from March 31 (via Uproxx), she wrote, "for those who are seeing me at the after hours tour, i'm not bailing. But me not bailing doesn't mean my ass isn't gonna disappear right after."
In the meantime, Doja is still carrying on with business as usual. Although the pop-rap hitmaker is otherwise known for keeping things fun and light-hearted, she recently opened up about major lifestyle changes she'll be making amid a health struggle.
Doja Cat is quitting vaping after tonsil surgery
Shortly before her appearance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Doja Cat was taking antibiotics for a tonsil infection. Forgetting about the antibiotics, she vaped throughout the day and got a growth on her tonsil. She ended up needing surgery to remove the growth, which she graphically recounted for the world to see in typical Doja Cat fashion.
After sharing the story, fans were quick to call out her history of vaping and how it could have contributed to the growth. Doja immediately replied, confirming their suspicions and announcing that she'd be quitting the habit. However, she reminded them it wasn't that simple. "Throwing them away just instills panic," she tweeted. "I'm addicted but I'm not weak. I was literally staring at my vape today that normally I'd hit a thousand times a day and hit it two times instead. I'ma try to go cold turkey for now but hopefully my brain doesn't need it at all by then."
Days earlier, when it was announced that Doja won the award for best R&B album at the BBMAs, she took a quick puff before going onstage. She also hit her vape pen on a TikTok Live last December, receiving a warning from the app for consuming substances on the platform. Although she laughed it off back then, it sounds like she'll be taking the risk much more seriously going forward.