Ted Cruz Has An Odd Question For Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson isn't at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding weekend, but he's still making headlines! The "Saturday Night Live" star was a topic of conversation for one U.S. Senator. Talk about moving up in the world; he's dating Kim Kardashian and is being discussed by senators!

Lately, Davidson has made headlines surrounding Kanye's threats to beat him up, but the "SNL" star has been in the press for his love life over the years. In addition to Kardashian, the 28-year-old comedian has been previously linked to some of Hollywood's most beautiful women, including Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande, and "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor. But the "SNL" funnyman is off the market as he and Kim have a serious relationship. The SKIMS CEO chatted with Robin Roberts about Davidson in April. Kim said, "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And it's such a good feeling just to be at peace." Sister Khloé also raved to Roberts about Davidson. The younger Kardashian explained: "He just makes [Kim] laugh and she laughs all the time."

It seems everyone loves the 28-year-old comedian ... including U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who has an odd question for Davidson.