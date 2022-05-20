Everything We Know About Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Reported Italian Wedding Weekend

Hollywood's current it-couple, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, are reportedly doing their nuptials in a big way for their third time saying "I do." So big, in fact, that the two have rented out an entire castle in Portofino, Italy, according to TMZ. Insider sources told the outlet that Kardashian is set to walk down the aisle the weekend of May 20 in an intimate ceremony.

Guests include Kardashian's kids, four sisters, mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and a few select friends. Meanwhile, Barker has his children, a few bandmates, and some close friends set to attend. Reportedly, Scott Disick was not invited to attend. All in all, the lavish celebration is scheduled to last for four days at the historic Castello Brown, which will surely create a stunning backdrop for the couple to exchange their vows. To top all of their nuptials off, the couple is also planning a large reception for the near future back at home in LA for more of their friends.

Hopefully this time around, Kardashian's young children will feel much better about their mom's big day. Her kids were infamously snubbed from attending Barker's proposal, so when Kardashian announced her engagement to her daughter Penelope, the poor girl burst into tears and hung up the phone on her mom (via Daily Mail). Kardashian's son, Reign, also found the news "not exciting," but hopefully the gorgeous Italian castle will cheer the two up.