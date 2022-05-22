What Is The Real Meaning Of Daylight By Harry Styles? Here's What We Think

Former boy bander Harry Styles dropped his third studio album in May 2022 and it's more proof that he has long since shed his preppy, poppy "One Direction" persona. The album is titled "Harry's House" and it deals with more mature themes, such as love, lust, identity, empathy, and homecoming. For Styles, who tours all over the world, "home" is more of an abstract concept. "I think, much like happiness, [home] isn't necessarily a final resting place ... it is a journey and it's kind of peaks and troughs of happiness, sadness — all of the things that make you feel alive," Styles reflected to NPR's Leila Fadel.

In a separate interview with Billboard, the "Adore You" singer opened up about his new solo album and his previous two works, "Fine Line" and "Harry Styles." In Styles' opinion, "Harry's House" is a creative 360 degrees from his other works, which is a good thing. "I don't ever want you to finish an album and feel like, 'Oh, OK, I know exactly what he's gonna make next time.' I want to feel like I have no idea what the next album sounds like ... That's a really exciting place to be in," he said.

With its funk-inspired production, "Harry's House" has already received praise for its heartfelt lyrical content. It features everything from the laid-back sounds of "Little Freak," to songs like "Matilda" and "Boyfriends," which tackle thematically darker material — but it's his track "Daylight" that really has fans talking.