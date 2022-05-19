Harry Styles Finally Addresses The Taylor Swift Daylight Theory
Over the past few years, Harry Styles has swiftly become one of the most recognized names in pop music. Before "Adore You" and "Sign of the Times," the talented singer first got his start as one of the five members of One Direction. After recording five albums and performing in sold-out venues worldwide, the group called it quits, with Styles and his bandmates pursuing solo endeavors. Since that fateful day, the "Dunkirk" star has hit massive milestones as a solo artist, including winning a Grammy award and a handful of BRIT awards, and headlining Coachella.
But even though Styles is beloved for his musical talent, the "Kiwi" singer has also made headlines for his love life. From Kendall Jenner to his current partner Olivia Wilde, Styles has dated his fair share of high profile individuals. However, one of his most high profile pairings was Styles' relationship with fellow pop superstar Taylor Swift. Throughout 2012, the two made waves after rumors began swirling that they were romantically involved. During a November 2012 interview with Seventeen, he described the "Speak Now" artists as a "sweet person" and "extremely talented." The following month the two were spotted together for the first time while out in New York City, per Us Weekly. However, in January 2013, the two called it quits despite not vocally confirming their relationship.
Since that fateful day, fans have theorized that the two have referenced their love affair within their expansive music catalogues, including on Style's upcoming record, "Harry's House."
Is Harry Style's Daylight track about Taylor Swift?
Since the release of his sophomore album, "Fine Line," fans have been clamoring for new music from Harry Styles. At the end of March, the singer-songwriter announced via Instagram that his third album, "Harry's House," would be arriving on May 20. With the album's release around the corner, dedicated fans have begun to scour the track list and noticed that one of his new songs is titled "Daylight," which is the same name of Taylor Swift's 2019 song from "Lover."
During an interview with the "Howard Stern Show," Styles was asked if sharing the same name was a coincidence or if it had a deeper meaning. "You're reading too much into it. I'd love to tell you you're spot on, but no, sorry," he replied, per Entertainment Tonight. Even though Styles' new track "Daylight" has no relation to Swift, this isn't the first time that the "Lights Up" singer has been asked if Swift was the inspiration for his music.
During his "Harry Styles" album rollout, fans speculated that his track "Two Ghosts" was about the "Shake It Off" singer due to its descriptive lyrics. In the track, Styles sings, "Same lips red, same eyes blue / Same white shirt, couple more tattoos." BBC Radio 1 asked the singer in 2017 about the song's rumored Swift connection, to which he awkwardly responded, "I think it's pretty self-explanatory." He then stated that it's about "things changing" just before changing the subject.