Dave Chappelle's Accused Attacker Reveals His Motives

Accused attacker Isaiah Lee says he was triggered by comedian and actor Dave Chappelle.

According to Lee, he was in attendance at the May 3 Netflix comedy festival hoping to have a "good time" but all hope was quickly squashed once Chappelle started rolling out jokes at the expense of the LGBTQ community and those without adequate housing. "I identify as bisexual ... and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering," Lee told the New York Post while in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles. "I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect," he added. Lee also revealed that the jokes about homelessness were particularly triggering as he has been without housing in the past. "It's a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it's not a joke," he explained. But the final straw was when Chappelle made a flippant joke about pedophilia — something Lee found to be extremely provoking as he was molested as a teenager.

Lee also said that immediately after the incident he told the comedian that Lee's mother and grandmother, who fought for Chappelle's civil rights, would be upset by his remarks to which Chappelle allegedly shot back, "Now your story will die with you, son." Still, Lee doesn't see it that way. "I'm sitting here talking to you about it," he contended.