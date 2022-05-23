We Finally Know Where Liam Payne Really Stands With His On-Again-Off-Again Fiancee

Liam Payne and fiancée Maya Henry have called it quits, and it looks like there's no hope for reconciliation for the two this time around.

The on-again-off-again couple, which started dating in 2018, got engaged in August 2020, but briefly split nearly a year later, which the "Strip That Down" admitted was partly his fault. "I am indeed [single]," Payne said on an episode of "The Diary of a CEO" podcast in 2021, per Entertainment Tonight. "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships." At the time, Payne said that he had resolved to work on himself before diving into another romantic relationship. "I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship," he added. "I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being."

But it didn't take long for Payne and Henry to find their way back into each other's arms, and just months after they first parted ways, they were spotted at the BFI London Film Festival looking as cozy as ever. Now, half a year after they reconciled, the two have ended their engagement for good.