The Selling Sunset Cast Has Some Thoughts About Chrishell Stause's Steamy New Relationship

Chrishell Stause's "Selling Sunset" co-stars have something to say about her relationship with G-Flip.

In case you haven't heard, Stause started dating Australian musician G-Flip earlier this year. At the "Selling Sunset" reunion in early May, she opened up about her new partner and how happy she is with them. "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip," she said, per Us Weekly. "They're non-binary, so they go by they/them."

In the same month, she explained the nature of their relationship via Instagram to fans who may have been confused about her dating history. After all, Stause has only ever publicly dated men. "I know some of you won't understand this or agree with this but for me, it is about the person. It is about their heart," she said. "Yes, there's that part of you that's what you're attracted to. But for me, I am attracted to masculine energy. And I don't really care what the physical form is." She added, "I know this is new for you guys. I understand that it's confusing. But I think it's an act of love to understand that if it's not something that you know of, keeping that curiosity about life and evolving forward."

Stause appears to be as happy as ever, and her co-stars acknowledge that. In fact, many of them are excited for her.