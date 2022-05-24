Nina Dobrev's Red Carpet Launch With Shaun White Coincided With Her Ex's Shining Moment

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White first went Instagram official in 2020. However, when it came to red carpets, the twosome was nowhere in sight — until now, that is.

As a refresher, White and Dobrev were first linked to one another in February 2020. As noted by Glamour, eagle-eyed fans put two and two together when both the actor and the snowboarder posted pictures of themselves in South Africa at the same time. However, they didn't confirm their new relationship until May of the same year, when they both took to their respective Instagram accounts to post pictures of a haircut White received from Dobrev while quarantining together. Since then, White has spoken about his relationship with Dobrev to People. "Through the pandemic, she was a lifesaver — she really made that time in my life special," he gushed.

Gushy sentiments aside, these two took their time when it came to making their inaugural red carpet appearance as a couple. However, perhaps they were simply looking for the right moment ... that is, Dobrev's ex's moment.