Christina Hall Isn't Letting The Ant Anstead Drama Over Their Son Get To Her

Christina Hall seems to be paying no mind to the drama involving her ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

In April, Anstead filed for full custody of Hudson, the son he shares with Hall. A source close to Anstead said that Hall appears to be making drastic changes to the agreed-upon schedule they had for their child, "suddenly wanting Hudson half the time," and coinciding with the filming of her new show, per Us Weekly. The insider said that there had been a "marked shift" in Hall's "attempts to give the illusion of being a hands-on and present parent," whereas Anstead "always acts in what is best for Hudson."

In a recent Instagram comment to a fan, Anstead took a swipe at Hall, alluding to how she is "using" their son for popularity. "Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I'm all in favour of!" the "Wheelers Dealers" host wrote when a fan questioned why he posted Hudson on social media, per Page Six. "But being a puppet 'used' for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick. The two are of course very different."

Days after Anstead made the comment, Hall didn't retaliate, and was instead found on social media bonding with her husband Joshua Hall and three kids, including Hudson.