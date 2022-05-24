Christina Hall Isn't Letting The Ant Anstead Drama Over Their Son Get To Her
Christina Hall seems to be paying no mind to the drama involving her ex-husband, Ant Anstead.
In April, Anstead filed for full custody of Hudson, the son he shares with Hall. A source close to Anstead said that Hall appears to be making drastic changes to the agreed-upon schedule they had for their child, "suddenly wanting Hudson half the time," and coinciding with the filming of her new show, per Us Weekly. The insider said that there had been a "marked shift" in Hall's "attempts to give the illusion of being a hands-on and present parent," whereas Anstead "always acts in what is best for Hudson."
In a recent Instagram comment to a fan, Anstead took a swipe at Hall, alluding to how she is "using" their son for popularity. "Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I'm all in favour of!" the "Wheelers Dealers" host wrote when a fan questioned why he posted Hudson on social media, per Page Six. "But being a puppet 'used' for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick. The two are of course very different."
Days after Anstead made the comment, Hall didn't retaliate, and was instead found on social media bonding with her husband Joshua Hall and three kids, including Hudson.
Christina Hall enjoyed family time amid Ant Anstead drama
Christina Hall has chosen to ignore Ant Anstead's accusatory comments and focus her attention on her family instead.
On May 22, Christina took to Instagram to share that she had spent time with her family at the beach. "La Jolla never disappoints. Something about the sound of waves crashing," she wrote. "Nice to have family time with Josh's dad and stepmom too." In the photos, her entire family was all smiles, including her husband Joshua Hall, kids Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson, and both father and mother-in-law. On her Instagram Story, she also shared what they had done over the past few days, which included hunting for crabs, celebrating a birthday, and playing games, per Page Six.
It will only be a matter of time until she faces her custody battle with Anstead again, but Christina previously made a statement on her stance on the matter. In a statement to People in April, she said that what her ex-husband is doing "deeply saddens" her. "If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested," she said. "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."