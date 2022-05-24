The One Vanderpump Rules Castmate That Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor Really Miss
The drama was never the same after Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright left "Vanderpump Rules." Taylor and Cartwright, who tied the knot in Season 8, were let go at the end of the year along with several other castmates. Taylor's ex-girlfriend Stassi Schroeder and longtime friend/occasional lover Kristen Doute were also let ago amid allegations of racial profiling from former cast mate Faith Stowers — with whom Jax had an affair.
Stowers claimed that Doute, and Schroeder called the police with a tip that she was involved in a string of robberies in the LA area. As soon as the allegations surfaced, Doute and Schroder were let go, and producers decided not to renew Cartwright or Taylor's contracts. The next two seasons definitely felt different with such a large portion of the OG cast gone, but fans are hoping Season 10 will breathe new life into the long-running series.
"Vanderpump Rules," was formed around the premise of following a group of close-knit friends working at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant and trying to break into the entertainment industry. A quick peep at their social media will show that the original cast is still quite close, whether or not they're included in the series. However, according to Taylor and Cartwright, since their time on the show ended, there is one key character who no longer stays in touch.
Jax and Brittany are missing their old boss
During a May 2022 episode of "Behind the Velvet Rope" Brittany Cartwright shocked VPR fans by claiming that he and matriarch Lisa Vanderpump have drifted apart since he left the show back in December 2020. Cartwright claimed that she visited Vanderpump after a scary horseback riding accident in January, but that was all she'd seen of Vanderpump since the filming stopped. "She said she missed us and stuff, but we don't hear from her as much as I thought we would, which is kinda sad," Cartwright explained. "But I still love her to pieces."
As for Taylor, his wife said she didn't want to speak for him, but she was pretty sure he was feeling the absence too. "I'm sure if you asked him, he probably would be a little bit [sad]," she said. "I know she was really close to him during all the filming and stuff. So I just wish that would have, like, continued a little bit, but we'll see."
So what's next for Cartwright and Taylor? Probably not a return to "Vanderpump Rules," we're guessing, based on Taylor's recent statements. In a Cameo posted to Reddit, Taylor claimed he and Cartwright were done with LA. "We're going to be moving there shortly. We're just trying to figure out some logistics, but we will be moving to Clearwater," he said. "We can't wait." Who knows? Maybe they'll get a new reality show out of it.