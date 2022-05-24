The One Vanderpump Rules Castmate That Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor Really Miss

The drama was never the same after Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright left "Vanderpump Rules." Taylor and Cartwright, who tied the knot in Season 8, were let go at the end of the year along with several other castmates. Taylor's ex-girlfriend Stassi Schroeder and longtime friend/occasional lover Kristen Doute were also let ago amid allegations of racial profiling from former cast mate Faith Stowers — with whom Jax had an affair.

Stowers claimed that Doute, and Schroeder called the police with a tip that she was involved in a string of robberies in the LA area. As soon as the allegations surfaced, Doute and Schroder were let go, and producers decided not to renew Cartwright or Taylor's contracts. The next two seasons definitely felt different with such a large portion of the OG cast gone, but fans are hoping Season 10 will breathe new life into the long-running series.

"Vanderpump Rules," was formed around the premise of following a group of close-knit friends working at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant and trying to break into the entertainment industry. A quick peep at their social media will show that the original cast is still quite close, whether or not they're included in the series. However, according to Taylor and Cartwright, since their time on the show ended, there is one key character who no longer stays in touch.